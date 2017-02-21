Alleged Utah Polygamist Plotted with 3 Wives to Kill Teen He Sexually Abused: Police

An alleged Utah polygamist currently imprisoned for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl allegedly hatched a plot to have his three purported wives kill his accuser and her family members to prevent her from testifying against him, PEOPLE confirms.

Kain Blackwing, 47, faces fresh charges for solicitation for aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Blackwing has yet to enter a plea to the new charges, which were filed on Thursday. He will likely do that at his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Court documents allege that between July 2014 and September 2014 — the months leading up to his criminal trial for molesting a 14-year-old girl — Blackwing and his three purported wives determined the charges against him would be dropped if the victim were killed. (PEOPLE was unable to confirm the legal marital status of Blackwing and the women, but he claims they are his wives, according to the documents.)

On Sept. 19, 2014, just four days before the start of his trial, two of Blackwing’s purported wives — Raven Blackwing, 24, and Tylynn Southwick, 21 — broke into the girl’s home, intent on suffocating her, according to the court documents.

But the girl’s mother’s boyfriend thwarted the attempt and managed to restrain the two women — dressed in black from head to toe — until police arrived and detained them, the documents state.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When they were arrested, Blackwing and Southwick were armed with a stun gun, knives, a tourniquet, saran wrap, syringes, synthetic heroin and formaldehyde, according to the documents.

According to the court records, the women allegedly planned to smother the 14-year-old and then stage the overdose death of her mother and her boyfriend.

Blackwing and Southwick were tried and convicted in 2015 on aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and retaliation against a witness or victim charges. According to the court records, Southwick was sentenced to probation while Blackwing received a 15-year prison term.

Kain Blackwing is serving 15 years for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and retaliation against a witness.

Theresa Baker — his third wife — was also charged last week for her alleged role in the failed plot. Along with her husband, Baker was allegedly the scheme’s primary architect, according to court records.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Investigators allege Blackwing would call his three wives from jail and use code words to discuss the plot. The plot was discussed in video gaming terms, with the mother nicknamed “the guard,” her boyfriend dubbed “the boss,” and the little girl referred to as “the target.”

Baker has yet to plead to the charges against her. It was unclear Tuesday if either Blackwing or Baker had retained legal counsel.

According to court records, Southwick told detectives Blackwing said he was “a Shen lord” and a god, and wanted his wives to refer to him as “Lord.”