Woman’s Snapchat Video of Her Rape Leads to Man’s Arrest

An Ohio man was arrested and charged with rape after his alleged victim posted a video of the incident on Snapchat.

According to the Associated Press, officials said the woman was a relative of James Allen, 77, who was arrested on a rape charge Tuesday, the day the video was posted.

Allen is held on a $1 million bond, and appeared in court Wednesday and told a judge he didn’t currently have an attorney, the AP reports.

There were two Snapchat videos recorded that were sent to the Danbury Township police department, according to NBC News. Danbury Township Police Chief Michael Meisler told WNWO that both videos were crucial to making the arrest.

“We’re sorry this happened to this young lady,” he said. “It was obviously horrible, but we’re happy she was able to capture the images and video on her cell phone.”

Meisler added the videos proved the incident was not consensual. “She tried to resist as much as possible,” he said. “Verbally saying ‘no,’ and things like that.”

Hours after the videos were posted, a friend of the victim who lived in Texas saw them and alerted the police.

“He really did the right thing and we applaud him for that,” Meisler said.

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten and police told the AP they are asking the public to stop sharing the videos on social media.