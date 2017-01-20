Teen Stolen as a Newborn Is Staying ‘Neutral’ Between Her Birth Family and Accused Abductor

Kamiyah Mobley says she is remaining “neutral” in the divide between her birth family and the woman who allegedly kidnapped her more than 18 years ago, choosing to keep her opinion about her future plans to herself.

In an interview with CNN that aired on People Now, the 18-year-old said she still loves her “mother,” Gloria Williams.

“I do feel like she raised me right. I do feel like she raised me great. I feel like I had a good life,” said Mobley, who lived as Alexis Manigo following her abduction.

“I have not been able to sit down and actually say what I think should happen, simply because I have this side, the Mobleys, probably thinking just lock [Williams] up,” Mobley said. “And then I have this family saying they think this should happen … so I just choose not to really say my opinion and just stay neutral.”

Some of Mobley’s relatives say they understand how she feels. “My heart bleeds for her, because Gloria is the only mama my granddaughter knows,” Mobley’s paternal grandmother, Velma Aiken, told PEOPLE.

Aiken said she has only forgiveness for Williams, 51, who police arrested on Friday on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. Authorities allege she took then-newborn Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 1998, and changed the girl’s identity to raise her as her own in South Carolina.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Mobley reunited with her birth parents soon after Williams’ arrest. She told ABC News of that meeting, “I feel like I do owe them that, to give them a chance, you know? Get to know them.”

She told CNN in the People Now segment that seeing Williams in custody was difficult to bear.

“I just couldn’t take that she was in cuffs,” she explained. “She’s not an animal — that’s all I can say. I don’t think she deserves to be in cuffs.”

Mobley said she wants to tell Williams “what she knows” already.

“I love her to death, keep your head up and I love you. Hang in there,” Mobley said. “And I just want everybody else to know I love her, too.”