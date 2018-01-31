Killer Twin? Woman Accused of Murdering Her Sister Impersonated Her After Fatal Crash: Testimony

Things took an unusual turn on Tuesday in Hawaii as testimony resumed in the criminal trial of a former yoga instructor accused of intentionally driving her SUV off a cliff to murder her twin sister.

Federico Bailey, Anastasia Duval’s boyfriend at the time of her death, took the witness stand in Maui to recount the immediate aftermath of the fatal May 2016 crash, which also involved Duval’s sister, Alexandria Duval.

Bailey testified that, within days of Anastasia’s death, Alexandria was wearing the dead woman’s clothing and even came on to him — as though she were impersonating her sibling.

“She began cuddling up on me. It seemed like she was flirting with me,” Bailey said in court on Tuesday, adding that Alexandria “sat down beside me really close” and laid her head on his shoulder.

Alexandria, who has pleaded not guilty to her sister’s murder, survived the May 29, 2016, crash. She insists it was an accident, but Maui Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Emlyn Higa suspects otherwise.

Higa has alleged that Alexandria, 39, deliberately steered her SUV toward the edge of a cliff, sending the car plunging 200 feet into the rocky shoreline below. She sustained severe injuries in the collision.

A possible motive remains unclear. An initial murder charge against Alexandria was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Alexandria Duval in court AP Photo/Mike Groll

On Monday, several witnesses testified they saw the two sisters embroiled in a heated physical argument moments before their vehicle vanished over the cliff’s edge.

On Tuesday, Bailey told the court he was living with the twin sisters when Anastasia died. He said Alexandria would allegedly “put on Anastasia’s clothes” and “avoided answering any of my questions” whenever the crash came up in conversation.

“When I saw her in Anastasia’s dress, it was disturbing,” Bailey said. “Anastasia had just worn that dress a few nights earlier.”

Before the crash, Bailey said the twins had been arguing after Alexandria decided to tag along on the couple’s camping trip uninvited.

Other witnesses said Tuesday they saw the sisters fighting in their car moments before the deadly incident.

One said Alexandria was overhead screaming, “I need a psychiatrist!” hours before Anastasia died.

The scene of the crash Tom Johnson/AP

“The girl that was on the passenger side [and] she was yelling and yelling and yelling,” said Cecelia Kupau. “And that’s when the girl who was driving the car said, ‘Call the psychiatrist, I need a psychiatrist.’ ”

An ex-boyfriend of one of the sisters previously told PEOPLE that the twins had a highly volatile relationship, and that the sisters often accompanied each other on dates.

Identical twins, the Duval sisters were born in Utica, New York, and formerly owned and operated yoga studios in Palm Beach County, Florida, and Park City, Utah.

They had moved from Florida to Utah and then to Hawaii in 2015. In 2014, they changed their legal names from Alison and Ann Dadow to Alexandria and Anastasia Duval.