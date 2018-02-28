What To Know About Alex Wind, School Shooting Survivor and Core Member of #NeverAgain Movement

Alex Wind, who survived the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, is resolute.

The 17-year-old junior — a member of the school’s drama club — has gone from the small stage at his school to the world stage, becoming one of the most visible student activists fighting for gun violence prevention.

Since the shooting, Wind has partnered with other Parkland students — including Emma Gonzalez and his close friend Cameron Kasky — who are determined to prevent another tragedy from befalling yet another American school.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has not entered a plea after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder — one for each person he allegedly killed.

Here are four things to know about Wind.

1. He’s A Founding Member of the #NeverAgain Movement

Within hours of the shooting, Wind and his friend Kasky were already formulating their response to the murders of their classmates.

“We’re just trying to create the presence that we, as a community, never want this to happen again, and it never should happen again,” Wind told PEOPLE days after the shooting. “It shouldn’t have happened after Columbine, it shouldn’t have happened after Sandy Hook. Now it is us, and it will never happen again. We are determined. We are trying to heal through reaching out to the community and making the world a better place.”

Wind is one of the founding members of the #NeverAgain movement, which has inspired a hashtag on Twitter that has been popular as of late.

The group has been calling on lawmakers to draft, introduce and enact legislation mandating stricter background checks for people who want to purchase firearms.

2. Wind Was One of The First Students to Speak Out Online After the Shooting

Wind was one of the first survivors to call out President Trump for his response to the school shooting, urging the President to make gun laws stricter.

Make stricter gun control laws then https://t.co/UH9VGlX8XK — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) February 14, 2018

His posts have been generating responses from thousands of supporters.

Wind has accumulated some famous followers, including comedian Patton Oswalt and Hamilton visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda.

3. He Recently Sang The National Anthem Before a Miami Heat Game, Honoring Victims

On Saturday, before the Miami Heat’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, there was a pre-game tribute to those killed in the shooting.

Wind was invited to the event, and sang the national anthem prior to tip-off.

The crowd — and the players and coaches — were moved by his rendition. During the national anthem, members of both teams held a Stoneman Douglas flag at midcourt and the overhead scoreboard flashed the Stoneman Douglas Eagles mascot with #MSDStrong hashtag underneath.

The Miami Heat dancers sported orange ribbons honoring the lives of those lost.

Tonight we are wearing orange ribbons in honor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Jaime Guttenberg. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/y1x6uSgCvn — Miami HEAT Dancers (@HEATDancers) February 25, 2018

4. Wind Has Been Promoting March 24 D.C. March in Media Interviews

Wind is becoming accustomed to speaking to the media, and has been doing his part to promote the March For Our Lives, set for March 24 in Washington D.C.

The student-led march seeks to “end the epidemic of school mass shootings in this country,” according to the Twitter page for the march.

“Sadly, it’s never gonna be over until things change,” Wind told PEOPLE. “I have always known there needed to be stricter gun control, but now that it has happened, now that I have experienced it … I can’t unhear those things I heard [on Feb. 14]. I just don’t want any kid to ever have to experience what I experienced.”