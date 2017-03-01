Fugitive Accused of Strangling Girlfriend Arrested After Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree

A fugitive suspected in a crime spree including the killing of two people and the shooting of another was apprehended Wednesday after a manhunt spanning multiple states, PEOPLE confirms.

Alex Deaton, 28, of Mississippi, was arrested in Kansas by highway patrol after a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash and an alleged confession.

Deaton allegedly fled Mississippi last week. Authorities allege he strangled to death his girlfriend Heather Robinson, 30, on Feb. 22 after learning she was going to break up with him, Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell tells PEOPLE.

The next day, Deaton allegedly stole Robinson’s SUV and fatally shot 69-year-old Brenda Pinter at a church, Waddell says. The next day, he shot a random jogger before fleeing the state, according to Waddell.

After fleeing, he allegedly held a couple hostage in New Mexico and robbed a convenience store in Kansas, Waddell says.

Deaton was allegedly also spotted in Oklahoma, where investigators say a former family member lives, according to Mississippi News Now.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It appears Deaton changed his appearance by shaving his head while on the run.

On Tuesday night, before he got to Kansas, Deaton was allegedly spotted in Albuquerque, New Mexico. KOB4 reports a couple was allegedly carjacked and forced into the trunk of their car. While both managed to escape the trunk, Deaton allegedly shot the male victim in the buttocks and held the female victim at gunpoint and entered a nearby home with her, the station reports.

Authorities allege Deaton made the people in the home give him the keys to a vehicle. Deaton and the woman then allegedly drove off before the woman escaped at an intersection.

Hours before he was captured, Deaton allegedly went into a convenience store in Pratt County, Kansas, where he shot at the clerk and stole another vehicle, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol news release.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

While in custody, Deaton allegedly admitted to committing other crimes, possibly murder, Mississippi News Now reports.

According to WAPT News, Robinson’s family released a statement to local media saying their “lives are forever changed and words cannot express our pain and sorrow.”

In the days leading up to her death, Robinson allegedly told friends she didn’t want Deaton to move in with him unless they were going to get married, Mississippi News Now reports.

It is unclear at this time if Deaton has an attorney or has entered a plea.