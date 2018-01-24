Mysterious Letter Raises Possibility Trio of Alcatraz Prisoners Survived 1962 Escape, Swam to Land

Did three prisoners survive the swim to land after breaking out of Alcatraz in 1962?

A letter exclusively obtained by a San Francisco news station suggests they made it through the choppy waters, and went on to live freely despite being presumed dead.

KPIX 5 claims to have a letter written by one of the three escapees; the station says it was provided by an unnamed source.

“My name is John Anglin. I escape from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris,” the letter begins. “I’m 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer.”

Adds the letter: “Yes, we all made it that night but barely!”

Convicted bank robbers John and Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris all vanished from the island prison at the start of the summer of 1962. Authorities assumed they did not make it to land, even though their bodies were never found.

KPIX 5 reports that the letter’s discovery has allegedly prompted officials to reopen their investigation into the prison break.

The station reports that the three prisoners used a homemade drill made from a broken vacuum cleaner motor to widen the vents to their cell. Once they crawled through, they climbed up a network of pipes and plumbing, making their way to the roof.

According to KPIX 5, they slid down a smokestack to the ground and used a makeshift raft they had assembled using more than 50 raincoats. They also created life vests and wooden paddles.

The next morning, guards found dummy heads made of plaster, paper mache, paint and real human hair in their cells.

The letter obtained by KPIX 5 claims Frank Morris died in 2008 and that John’s brother died three years later.

“If you announce on TV that I will be promised to first go to jail for no more than a year and get medical attention, I will write back to let you know exactly where I am,” the letter reads. “This is no joke…”

The U.S. Marshals are investigating the case and in a statement to KPIX 5, say there is nothing to suggest the letter is authentic, adding “there is absolutely no reason to believe that any of them would have changed their lifestyle and became completely law abiding citizens after this escape,”

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons say that they drowned once they got off of Alcatraz and their bodies were swept out to the Pacific Ocean — end of story,” National Park Service Ranger John Cantwell told KPIX 5.