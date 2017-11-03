Alabama Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt When Her Accused Abductor Stops at a Gas Station

A 36-year-old man is behind bars in Alabama, accused of kidnapping a woman who can be seen in surveillance footage released by investigators escaping the trunk of her alleged captor’s car, PEOPLE confirms.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Jabbar Wyatt early Wednesday following a traffic stop. He was initially charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from police.

Since then, prosecutors have filed robbery, kidnapping and domestic violence charges against Wyatt. He has not entered a plea to any of the charges.

Police allege that Wyatt entered a woman’s hotel room on Monday, and then climbed on top of her as she slept and started choking her.

Wyatt allegedly demanded money from the woman before restraining her hands behind her and ordering her into a Ford Taurus.

“While driving, Wyatt continuously threatened to stab the victim,” the statement alleges. In a remote area, the statement alleges, “Wyatt stopped the vehicle and forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle.” He then drove to a service station in Clanton, Alabama.

When Wyatt got out of his car, the alleged victim allegedly exited the trunk and got help, the statement says.

Court records indicate Wyatt does not have an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Wyatt is being held without bail. Police are not commenting on Wyatt’s possible connection to the victim.