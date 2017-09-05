70-Year-Old Alabama Woman Killed Her Two Adult Daughters Before Committing Suicide: Police

Authorities in Alabama believe a 70-year-old woman fatally shot her two adult daughters on Sunday night and then turned the gun on herself, PEOPLE confirms.

The bodies of Brenda Williamon and her two daughters — Alicia Williamon, 44, and Jeannie Williamon, 43 — were found Monday afternoon inside the home they shared in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Officials tell PEOPLE all three women died from single gunshot wounds.

Investigators are not yet commenting on a possible motive for the apparent murder-suicide, which too place around 11 p.m.

Jacksonville Police were summoned to the home Monday at around 1 p.m. after a relative requested a welfare check, officials tell PEOPLE.

Autopsies are being conducted on the deceased.

PEOPLE was unable to reach relatives of the Williamons.