Ala. Mom Found With Dead Baby in Her Trunk During a Traffic Stop

Last November, police in Jackson, Alabama, made a gruesome discovery during a routine traffic stop when they found the body of a dead newborn in the car’s trunk. This week, a 23-year-old mother of four is behind bars, accused of killing the baby.

Jalesa Gaines was indicted by a grand jury this week on a single manslaughter count, PEOPLE confirms with authorities in Jackson.

Gaines has yet to enter a plea to the charge and information about her lawyer was unavailable Thursday.

The indictment was returned on Wednesday.

Gaines’ car was stopped on Nov. 14, 2017, along Highway 43 in Jackson, for having an expired license plate, according to police.

The deceased infant was discovered in the trunk in a box that was wrapped with a sweater.

While an exact cause of death has not been releaed, officials believe the baby was alive at birth.

Following the traffic stop, Gaines was detained on an abuse of a corpse charge.

She was also arrested for allegedly providing investigators with a false name.

According to investigators, Gaines has refused to discuss how the baby died.