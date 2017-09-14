Alabama Mom Charged with Murder in Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Her 10-Year-Old Daughter

An Alabama woman has been charged with murder and driving under the influence in connection with an April crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a news release from police in Eufaula, Alabama, 35-year-old Karen C. Frost was driving her 1994 Honda Accord on the evening of April 28. At some point, investigators said, the Accord crossed over a median and struck another vehicle.

There were six occupants in Frost’s vehicle, including her daughter, Malaya Peterson, who suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have been investigating the cause of the crash since April.

“The subsequent investigation and forensic analysis revealed evidence that led investigators to obtain a warrant for [Frost’s] arrest,” Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said in a statement. “The case will be presented to the Barbour County Grand Jury.”

Frost was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with murder, as well as driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She is being held without bond.

Court records do not list a defense attorney for Frost and it was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea.

“Malaya’s dream was to become a Pediatrician for the less fortunate children in other countries,” her family wrote in an online obituary. “She wanted to offer her services free of charge.”

“She loved to do experiments with projects, dancing, playing with her Pet Bunny, Lola, spending quality time with her sister, Malaysia, and playing dress-up in her Mom’s heels,” the obituary continued. “We ask that you please keep the Frost family in your prayers as they travel through this difficult time.”