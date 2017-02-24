5 Things to Know: The Alabama Grandfather who Allegedly Killed His Son to Protect His Granddaughter

An Alabama grandfather is behind bars after he allegedly killed his son who he believed was physically abusing his 12-year-old granddaughter.

Hubbard Junior Hall, 64, was taken into custody February 21 after he shot his 41-year-old son, Mark, at Hall’s home in Baldwin County, Alabama. Hall has been charged with murder. He made his first court appearance earlier this week and was given a $100,000 bond.

Hall does not currently have an attorney, Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters tells PEOPLE.

Here are five things to know about the family tragedy.

1. Mark Allegedly Struck His Daughter After a Phone Call Made Him Angry

Before the shooting, Mark, his daughter and the child’s grandmother were attending a baseball game in nearby Mobile, Alabama.

On their way home, Mark received a phone call that “had something to do with his 12-year-old daughter and it upset him,” Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Stephen Arthur tells PEOPLE.

“Whatever this individual told Mr. Hall, it upset him and he began to strike his daughter,” Arthur explains. “This assault or striking of the child continued on the entire drive home.”

2. Hall and Mark Argued After Hall Tried to Leave with His Granddaughter

Once Mark arrived his father’s home, he and Hall got into a confrontation when Mark said he was taking the 12-year-old back to his own home. (The girl was staying with her grandparents, but Mark lived directly behind his parent’s residence, about 40 feet away, Wilters says.)

Police say Hall then pulled out a .25 caliber pistol and fired one round into his sons left side.

“Apparently the discharged bullet hit [Mark’s] rib cage and ricocheted into his chest cavity, where it caused severe bleeding,” Baldwin sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur tells PEOPLE. “He bled to death before he was able to get to the hospital.”

Mark has custody of his daughter, but his relationship with her mother was not immediately clear, according to authorities. They have no record of Mark previously abusing his daughter.

3. Father and Son Both Coached Softball

DA Wilters says both father and son were well known in the small rural community of Rabun. Both coached girl’s softball.

“I talked to people who knew both of them and they are shocked that something like this happened,” he says. “People like both of them… It is hard to comprehend what led to the death of Mark Hall.”

4. Mark Was Pronounced Dead on Arrival

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 8:15 p.m. from the grandparent’s home at 52645 B Van Harville Road of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Mark lying on the living room floor suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Mark was transported to the USA Medical Center in Mobile where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

5. The Investigation Continues

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the family tragedy and trying make sense of what occurred.

“We are trying to piece together witness statements, track down who made the phone call if there was a phone call made, and what was the content of that phone call,” says Wilters.

He added, “At this point we have four people who were present when the shooting took place. One is dead, one is the defendant, one is the wife of the defendant and one is the daughter of the deceased and granddaughter of the defendant.”