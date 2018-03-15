PEOPLE Explains: U.S. Airman Shoots Wife and Young Children Before Calling 911, Then Killing Himself

An Air Force airman fatally shot wife and children before calling 911 to report their deaths. Then, authorities say, he turned the gun on himself.

When authorities arrived at the family’s home outside Spanaway, Washington, they found the bodies of 29-year-old Clinton Field, 33-year-old Samantha Field, 4-year-old Ava Field and 2-year-old Ashen Field.

Here are four things to know about the tragedy.

1. Clinton Field Called 911 and Said He Was Going to Kill Himself

In a press conference, Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said that Field called 911 after his family was dead, and said that he was going to shoot himself before officers arrived.

“He thanked us for our time, but said by the time we got there he would be deceased as well, and he followed through with that,” Troyer told reporters.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene — the first ones drove up to the home within 5 minutes of the phone call. When they arrived, SWAT team negotiators tried to talk Field out of the house, but they received no response.

From left: Clinton Field, Ava Field, Ashen Field, Samantha Field Clint Field/Facebook

2. Samantha, Ava and Ashen Were Found Shot in Their Beds

When authorities eventually entered the house, they found a macabre scene. Samantha and the two children were all in their beds, dead from gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson could not answer whether any of the victims were awake when they were shot or if Field had killed them in their sleep.

Field was found in another part of the house, also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say that Field shot himself in the head.

Triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Deceased are two toddlers under 5 years old and their mother. Suspect is father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. Transitioning from SWAT operations to investigations. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 13, 2018

3. The Couple May Have Been Considering Divorce

According to Troyer, the couple may have been considering a divorce.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

The couple’s marriage had started to deteriorate after they moved across the country from New Hampshire to Washington, and Field had even temporarily moved out earlier this year. Police do not know if the couple was seeking counseling for their marital problems. No divorce papers had been filed at the time of the murder-suicide

4. Clinton Field Had Previously Had Suicidal Thoughts

Troyer told reporters that this was not the first time that Field considered killing himself.

“We have obtained a little bit of information that he was upset and that he had a past incident that mentioned suicide, so he may have been being treated for that,” Troyer told reporters, according to KIRO-TV. There had been no previous 911 calls at that address, and Troyer could not give any details about the treatment that Field had allegedly received.

Field was a member of the Air Force who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The family previously lived in New Hampshire, and Field had once lived in Florida. They had bought the family home after he returned from a deployment in Korea last year.