Leader of Military-Style Christian Sect in New Mexico Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Girl

One of the leaders of a militaristic Christian group is facing dozens of child sexual abuse charges in New Mexico, where authorities have alleged he raped a 7-year-old girl he was caring for at least four times a week for two years, PEOPLE confirms.

Peter Green, who helps oversee the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico, has been charged with 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child, according to criminal complaints obtained by PEOPLE.

He is being held on $5 million bond and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.

Green’s mother-in-law is Deborah Green, who co-founded the religious group in 1981 with her husband, James. The criminal complaints alleged Deborah is known to her followers as an “Oracle of God.”

Deborah is also facing charges this week, as is her son, Joshua Green, and another alleged cult member named Stacey Miller.

Deborah is accused of child abuse, negligent abuse and criminal sexual penetration while Joshua is charged with not reporting a birth.

Miller stands accused of one count each of intentional abuse of a child, bribery of a witness, and not reporting a birth.

Deborah is being held on $500,000 bond. Miller is being held on an unspecified amount of bail, while Joshua Green has been released from custody.

All three are expected to enter pleas to the charges later this month.

In a statement, the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps called the “sickening” allegations “totally false,” likening them to similar claims levied against the group years ago.

“We don’t know who all the accusers are, but the accusations are just re-runs of old lies that have been investigated and shown to be malicious attacks against a legitimate ministry, time and again,” the statement continued.

According to their website, members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps “believe in the divine dictatorship of God Almighty.” Images from the site show members show donning military-style fatigues. The group performs missionary work in Africa.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps as a hate group, given the sect’s strong opposition to LGBTQ rights and the anti-Semitic sentiments expressed through its website.

Several experts describe the organization as a cult.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to allegations laid out in the criminal complaints, both Peter and Deborah Green sexually abused a girl they had adopted illegally from Uganda. The girl told police that Deborah treated her like a slave, withheld food from her and forced her to sleep on the floor.

She told police she was treated like a dog by the Greens, the criminal complaints allege.

The Greens are further accused of of controlling the group’s finances, limiting members’ communication with the outside world and depriving followers of much-needed medical attention.

The girl told police Deborah allegedly molested her on several occasions: She would allegedly bathe the girl and used her fingers to penetrate the child, causing her to bleed.

Peter Green, the girl told investigators, would allegedly find her in the middle of the night at least four times a week, cozy up behind her and then rape her — warning that he’d have Deborah beat her if she resisted.

An official from New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department tells PEOPLE that state officials are investigating the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps but declined to comment on the specific allegations.

It was unclear if any of the accused have retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.