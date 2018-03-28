PEOPLE Explains: Remains of Hollywood Actress Likely Found After Boyfriend Commits Suicide

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday on a body found in a shallow grave in Northern California that police believe is a model and aspiring actress who disappeared from Los Angeles last month.

On Tuesday, LAPD Capt. William P. Hayes told reporters that they believe the body found is that of missing Hollywood actress Adea Shabani.

Here are five things to know about the case.

1. The 25-Year-Old Actress Moved to Hollywood to Start an Acting Career

Shabani moved from Macedonia to Hollywood hoping to begin a career in movies or television. She a small role playing a waitress in an independent film in 2017. While searching for her big break, she did some modeling.

According to friends, Shabani spent a lot of time going on auditions and reading for roles. She worked out daily and took modeling jobs on the side.

2. She Had Been Missing for More Than a Month

Shabani was last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 23, according to an LAPD news release obtained by PEOPLE. She was leaving her home near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, which is near Hollywood Boulevard. At the time, she was with a fellow aspiring actor named Christopher Spotz. The pair were seeing each other romantically.

Her friends told local TV station KABC that they became worried for Shabani when she stopped answering their text messages — which was very unlike the woman who was known for being very responsive to texts.

According to friends, Shabani was focused on her career and would never have simply vanished.

3. Her Boyfriend Placed Her ‘Drugged’ Body in Bed of Truck: Police Tip

According to NBC-4 Los Angeles, days after Shabani disappeared, her friends went to the LAPD saying they had received an anonymous phone call from someone claiming to have seen Shabani placed in the bed of a truck by Spotz. She appeared to be “drugged and in danger,” the caller claimed.

Spotz eventually released a statement through his attorney, claiming that the pair had gotten into a fight during the trip, and he claimed he dropped her off in the Santa Clarita area and never saw her again.

At the time, police said his explanation was likely untrue.

Adea Shabani Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office

4. Her Boyfriend Committed Suicide After a Police Chase

Spotz died by suicide on March 22 in a stand-off with police.

According to Fox-11 Los Angeles, police pursued the man in a chase from Hesperia to Corona with an unnamed passenger before he shot himself in the head, dying on the scene. He was driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma — the same truck that was the subject of the police tip about her body.

PEOPLE confirmed that investigators impounded the Tacoma and that a crime scene unit has been combing it for forensic evidence related to the Shabani case.

5. Police Believe Boyfriend Was ‘Somehow Involved in Her Death’

During a press conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the LAPD told reporters, “At this point in time, we believe that those remains are the body of Miss. Adea Shabani.”

“We cannot say that conclusively at this point in time because the condition of the remains prohibited positive identification,” he continued, adding that they believe Spotz was “somehow involved in her death.”

“We believe it to be a homicide,” the LAPD spokesperson said. “However, until the conclusion of the autopsy… we won’t be able to determine that definitively.”