Adacia Chambers Gets Life in Prison for Killing 4 in Parade Crash — an ‘Evil Act of Violence’

Adacia Chambers, who authorities say killed four people when she intentionally crashed her car into spectators at the 2015 Oklahoma State University homecoming parade, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Chambers, 26, had been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and 46 counts of felony assault, with a trial set to begin Tuesday. But under a plea agreement, she pleaded no contest that same day to all of the murder charges and 39 of the assault charges.

She apologized to her victims in court.

“If only I could change the past. My prayers are always with the victims,” she said. “I was suffering from psychosis that day.”

Some of her victims also made statements in court — describing the crash as an “evil act of violence.” One woman, who was injured along with her 18-month-old daughter, said, “I never feel safe anymore. I want to feel safe again.”

A Fatal Crash

In October 2015, Chambers ran a red light and drove around a police barricade before crashing into the homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring 50 more.

The fatalities were Nikita Nakal, a 23-year-old MBA student, married couple Bonnie Jean Stone and Marvin Lyle Stone, both 65, and 2-year-old Nash Lucas. Among the dozens more injured were nine children under the age of 10. More than 50 bystanders were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and in court on Tuesday a surviving victim described people being thrown like “rag dolls” by the collisions.

Chambers was initially charged with driving under the influence, but a screening showed that she had just a .01 blood alcohol content, under the legal limit.

Chambers’ attorney, Tony Coleman, insisted that she was not impaired and was battling mental illness. A judge, however, ruled that she was competent to stand trial.

In a news conference shortly after the crash, Chambers’ father, Floyd Chambers, told reporters his daughter had been in a mental institution two years earlier.

Chambers’ attorneys did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment. They have not filed any paperwork to appeal her sentence.