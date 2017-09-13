Shooting Reported at Washington State High School: ‘We’re All Hands on Deck’

Police and emergency crews responded late Wednesday morning to reports of a shooting at a high school outside Spokane, Washington, according to multiple news outlets.

Authorities said there were reports of shots fired at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, according to the Associated Press, local TV station KHQ and the Spokesman-Review.

The exact time of the shooting and the exact number of casualties — if any — was not clear.

Other details were not immediately available and law enforcement and school district officials could not be reached for comment.

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, according to the Spokesman-Review, with at least ambulances and one LifeFlight helicopter responding to the scene. A suspect was also taken into custody, according to the paper.

According to fire officials, there were unspecified injuries at a school in Rockford and the “threat [was] eliminated,” the AP reports.

Citing a local physician, the Spokesman-Review reports that there were six unidentified victims, with two admitted to an area hospital.

“We’re all hands on deck,” Dr. Jeff Collins, the chief physician at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, told the Spokesman-Review. “We train for this regularly.”

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

At 10:30 a.m., a Twitter user claiming to be a junior at Freeman shared a photo of classmates sitting on the floor.

“At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots,” they captioned the photo.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.