Active Shooter Reported Near Las Vegas Casino Hotel During Country Music Festival

An active shooter was reported near at a Las Vegas casino hotel late Sunday night, sending people fleeing during a country music festival held on the world famous strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an active shooter was reported near the Mandalay Bay Casino. Police advised people to avoid the area and they shut down the south end of the strip as well as freeway traffic on the I-15 from Tropicana to Russell Road. Some flights destined for McCarran Airport were also diverted due to the reported shooting, according to the airport.

A video posted by a Twitter user showed a crowd of people fleeing from a nearby music festival after the shots were reported.

RT @EirikurH: Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/FhCcbbaa2G — James (@Chillednigga317) October 2, 2017

The Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was headlined by Jason Aldean on Sunday night, was taking place near the reported shooting.

Witnesses described hearing multiple shots, according to reporters on the scene. According to the Los Angeles Times, the shooting left at least two people dead and 24 others injured.

This is a developing story.