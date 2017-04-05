Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her Bankruptcy Fraud Charges: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

Abby Lee Miller is owning up to her mistakes.

In October 2015, the controversial reality star was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series Dance Moms, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13 and plead guilty in June 2016. Miller is also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

“I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility,” Miller tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment.”Miller, who recently announced her resignation in an Instagram post, could face up to two and a half years in prison if found guilty. A federal judge in Pittsburgh will decide her fate during a sentencing hearing on May 8.

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out. When [my dad] died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left, and I didn’t know that,” she says.

With her fate up in the air, Miller admits she’s riddled with anxiety.

“I have to stay busy,” she says. “If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”