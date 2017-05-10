Abby Lee Miller still insists she never meant to harm anyone in the bankruptcy case that led to her being sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on Tuesday.

In a sit-down with Good Morning America after receiving her jail sentence, the Dance Moms star famous for her strict teaching style let out a howl at the headlines proclaiming she attempted to hide $775,000 of income.

“I don’t want to hear that number anymore,” she said, adding that she didn’t “intentionally” try to conceal the money.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone,” Miller explained.

The dance instructor, 50, said her sentence of a year and a day sounded like a film title — and she planned on living it like one too.

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s how it’s going to be,” Miller said.

When asked how she would spend her time in prison, Miller said she planned on reading and learning Spanish in addition to working on a new book.

Miller also said she planned to put herself first going forward.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars,” she said. “I didn’t have any children of my own — these were my kids, and I raised them like they were my kids.”

The reality star started tearing up when asked if she loved her dance students.

“I do,” she responded.

On Tuesday, Miller was sentenced and additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgement and give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin-off, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, as well as multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13.

The reality star was also accused of divvying $120,000 into separate plastic bags and having friends carry them in their luggage in August 2014, which is in violation of a law mandating people report if they are bringing more than $10,000 of a foreign currency into the U.S.

When confronted with the possibility of going to prison, Miller admitted to PEOPLE in April: “I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”