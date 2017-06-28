Abby Lee Miller Maintains Innocence Before Reporting to Prison: 'I Am Not a Criminal Mastermind'

Days before Abby Lee Miller reports to prison to serve her one year and one day sentence for bankruptcy fraud, the controversial reality star is opening up about her fears.

“I’m just a nice Catholic girl from Pittsburgh. … I know that I am not a criminal mastermind,” Miller, 51, told Extra on Wednesday. “I listened to the wrong people. I trusted people.”

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

“People have said, ‘Okay, keep your mouth shut, stay to yourself. If there’s an argument, if something’s going on, just look the other way, walk away,’ ” she said. “That’s not me!”

While it remains to be seen how much of that sentence Miller will actually serve, multiple sources told PEOPLE that she will realistically face 10 months in prison, followed by a stint at a halfway house.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller told PEOPLE in April. “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

However, as the time draws closer, her fears are becoming more realistic — and specific.

“Am I able to wear socks to bed when I sleep at night? Because my feet cramp. Yup, I know that may sound silly, but that is an actual fear,” she told Extra.

In March, the dance instructor announced her resignation in an Instagram post, accusing officials behind the popular Lifetime show of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Dance Moms premieres Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.