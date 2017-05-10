The One Mistake Abby Lee Miller Made During Her Sentencing That May Have Tipped the Scales of Justice

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday — and PEOPLE has learned an interesting detail from the court proceedings.

A source tells PEOPLE the former Dance Moms star made a comment to the federal judge during her sentencing hearing in Pittsburgh that didn’t go over well. According to the source, Miller, 50, told the judge: “I wish you could take my class — I really want to go to lunch with you after this.”

The insider says the comment angered the judge.

“The prosecution team thought Abby was going to get away with just probation,” says the source. “Her lunch remark lost her big-time.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Miller told PEOPLE the reality star is “taking the news as well as anyone in her position can.”

The sentencing came after Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income in October 2015 from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

On Tuesday, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

While it remains to be seen how much of that sentence Miller will actually serve, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that she will realistically face 10 months in prison, followed by a stint at a halfway house.

In a Wednesday sit-down with Good Morning America after receiving her jail sentence, Miller howled when shown the headlines proclaiming she attempted to hide $775,000 of income.

“I don’t want to hear that number anymore,” she said, adding that she didn’t “intentionally” try to conceal the money and “wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.”

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months,” said Miller of how she plans to handle her time in prison. “And that’s how it’s going to be.”