Mixed Martial Arts fighter Aaron Rajman was fatally shot during a home invasion late Monday night in Florida, according to a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE.

Unidentified males entered his home in unincorporated Boca Raton around 10 p.m. Monday night, the release states, and Rajman, 25, was fatally shot in an ensuing altercation. The press release states that the identifying information regarding the suspects is vague and the reason the males entered the home is unclear.

The press release states the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Rajman was an active member of south Florida’s Orthodox Jewish Community.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a homicide but not as a hate crime, PEOPLE confirms.

“He was very strong in his faith, and he was a very good person,” Rabbi Zalman Bukiet of Chabad of Boca Raton told WPTV West Palm Beach. “This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy and extremely painful for them and painful for everybody that knew him.”

In an essay on MMAfutures.com two years ago, Rajman referred to himself as “The Matzah Brawler.” He wrote that in the last five years, he had been focusing on his relationship with God and that he frequently cooked meals for his family for the Sabbath.

Rajman had a 2-2 record on the professional circuit, according to Sherdog.com, with his last professional fight coming more than a year ago.

Rajman’s friend and fellow MMA fighter Tecia Torres posted a tribute of Rajman on her Instagram.

R.I.P @aaronrajman A beautiful soul was taken too soon. Today I have a heavy heart with the passing of my friend. I remember when Aaron went out to NC with me and was my only corner at the end of my amateur career. Shortly after I fought on one of his own mma shows and become the #1 amateur fighter at 115. Thank you Aaron for sharing those special moments. I hope this weekend to make you smile and get the W for you. Miss you bud. A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist Rajman’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser reached its $20,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“He will be buried next to his father! We hit the goal in under 24 hours! I promised everyone I wouldn’t sleep until this goal is hit! Means a lot to the family!” Sam Pollack, Rajman’s friend and the organizer of the online fundraiser, posted on the GoFundMe page.