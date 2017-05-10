Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, is speaking out for the first time since the former NFL star committed suicide on April 19.

In a two-part interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on Dr. Phil that will air next week, Jenkins-Hernandez discusses the suicide and addresses rumors that her fiancé had a male jailhouse lover.

Jenkins-Hernandez discusses the moment that she heard about the suicide. “I thought it was a hoax,” she said, “that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Although Hernandez implied in his suicide note that he had given his fiancée some clues about his impending suicide, Jenkins-Hernandez claims that she had no idea that he was going to kill himself. Although Hernandez was in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, he had recently been acquitted of double-murder charges in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men outside a Boston nightclub.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,” said Jenkins-Hernandez. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

In the interview, McGraw and Jenkins-Hernandez will also discuss the voiding of Hernandez’s 2013 conviction, due to a little-known legal doctrine in Massachusetts that abates a conviction if a defendant dies before all of their appeals have been resolved. This leaves the door open for Hernandez’s estate to pursue $6.5 million in unpaid salary from the New England Patriots.

Jenkins-Hernandez’s exclusive two-part interview on Dr. Phil airs on May 15 and 16. Check local listings.