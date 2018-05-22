Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins is expecting a child 13 months after his death in prison.

The mother of one, who shares daughter Avielle Janelle with the late football player, announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a bump-revealing photo on Tuesday.

Jenkins also revealed the sex of her baby, writing she was expecting a second daughter, although she did not comment on the paternity of the child.

“Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate, I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” Jenkins, 28, wrote in the caption.

“I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl [sic] to our home,” she continued.

“BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown” she added.

Jenkins and Hernandez welcomed their daughter Avielle, 5, in 2012. In November of that year, the two also became engaged although they never married.

Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkin’s sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez Ted Fitzgerald/Boston Herald/AP; Jared Wickerham/Getty

He was given a life sentence for the murder of Lloyd, Hernandez was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 and, just days later, he was found dead in his prison cell. The disgraced sportsman had killed himself, he was 27.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections read at the time. “[He] hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

In May 2017, Jenkins appeared on the Dr. Phil show and said she did not believe the athlete killed himself, despite authorities’ determination otherwise.

“I don’t think this was a suicide,” she told Dr. Phil citing his acquittal and pending appeal on the Odin case. “That would make me doubt that he took his own life. He was very positive, so excited to come home.”

She added that Hernandez had spoken with their daughter after his acquittal and told her, “Daddy’s gonna be home.”