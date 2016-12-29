Aaron Hernandez’s Gun Tattoos Are ‘Admission’ of Guilt in Double Murder, Prosecutors Allege

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd last year, is facing another trial on Feb. 13 — this time over accusations he murdered Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting outside of a Boston nightclub in 2012.

In a Massachusetts court on Tuesday, the prosecution and defense sparred over several tattoos that Hernandez, 27, got in 2013. Two of the them are pictures of handguns. Another tattoo says “God forgives” — written backwards so that it can be viewed in a mirror.

Because both of the guns portrayed in the tattoos match those that prosecutors say were used in the fatal shootings, Suffolk First Assistant District Attorney Patrick M. Haggan argued that the body art “is, in fact, an admission by Mr. Hernandez” and should be admissible in court at trial.

But Hernandez’s defense attorneys disagreed, arguing that was “rank speculation” and that presenting the evidence to a jury would be prejudicial.

“That people get tattoos with a gun on them does not mean that the Commonwealth is allowed to file inference on top of inference on top of inference and get to the point that this is an admission,” defense attorney Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. told the judge.

While Hernandez is already spending life in prison for Lloyd’s murder, he is aggressively fighting the latest charges against him, hiring high-profile attorney Jose Baez to defend him in the trial.

Baez is best known for representing Casey Anthony. He has since represented several high-profile defendants including Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend Nick Gordon, former Aruba murder suspect Gary Gioradano and “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke has not yet issued a ruling on the admissibility of the tattoos.