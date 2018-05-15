8-Year-Old Missing With Mom Who Fled After Allegedly Stabbing Girl’s 11-Year-Old Sister 

Oklahoma authorities are searching for an 8-year-old girl who police believe was taken by her mother, who is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 11-year-old sister.

Police allege that the mom, Taheerah Ahmad, 39, bound and gagged both sisters along with their 9-year-old sister before stabbing the eldest child and fleeing with the youngest one.

The incident happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the family’s Tulsa residence, from which the 9-year-old was able to escape to a nearby relative’s home, Tulsa Police officer Jeanne MacKenzie tells PEOPLE.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the 8-year-old, who is believed to be “in serious danger,” Tulsa Police posted on the agency’s Facebook page, which originally reported the missing chid incorrectly to be 7 years old, MacKenzie says.

The child, Hafsa Hayle, is described as black with her hair in a ponytail and with painted gold bracelets on her wrist last seen wearing in an ankle-length peach dress, according to police, reports TV station KFOR.

Ahmad allegedly used duct tape to bind the children, then stuffed their mouths with socks and began to stab the 11-year-old, according to the account shared with police by the 9-year-old, MacKenzie tells PEOPLE.

Taheerah Ahmad Tulsa Police Department

“It appears from the information we got from the 9-year-old that the mother was having some sort of mental health episode,” MacKenzie says. “There was a lot of talk about angels and devils.”

“Obviously we’re very concerned,” she adds.

The oldest child was stabbed “so many times” that police and paramedics at the scene “couldn’t even count them,” MacKenzie told The Tulsa World. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities also found the kitchen of the home on fire when they arrived, MacKenzie says.

After Ahmad allegedly began stabbing the 11-year-old, the child yelled at her sisters “to leave, to run,” MacKenzie says. The 9-year-old made it out of the house but Ahmad allegedly then left the scene with the 8-year-old.

Police say there is some history involving the family and the state’s Department of Human Services, and “there has been concerns about these children in the past” shared by relatives in the family, MacKenzie says.

No details were available on the prior contact between the state and the family.

Ahmad is described by police as a black female, around 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. She is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Black Lexus RX300, possibly with paper plates, or a navy Ford sedan.

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to call 918-596-AMBR.