8 Officers Injured in Explosion Amid Standoff with Connecticut Man Allegedly Holding Wife Hostage

Several police officers were injured on Wednesday when an explosion occurred on the Connecticut property where they were negotiating with a man who been allegedly holding his wife hostage, according to multiple reports.

Officers from the North Haven Police Department were responding to a domestic incident involving a man who was barricaded inside a house on Wednesday evening, according to the Hartford Courtant. The woman contacted authorities about 2:30 p.m. local time, and officers worked to get her estranged husband to exit the home, the outlet reported.

According to the New Haven Register, the wife escaped the home after being held for several days and was then able to contact police.

As police negotiated with the man, others investigated the property, according to The Washington Post. An officer set off an explosion and resulting fire by entering a barn behind the house, the Post reported.

“I heard them screaming. They got blown away, back from the garage,” neighbor John Marotto told the Hartford Courtant. “I saw a fireball come off the back of the garage, and then the roof was gone. The side facing our house was totally gone. It was unbelievable — the noise, unbelievable. I thought I was in a war zone.”

Police activity and road closures Quinnipiac Ave near Orient Lane, please avoid area. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 2, 2018

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speculated that it was “a booby-trap type of explosion,” according to the Hartford Courtant.

“Based on the way the explosions took place, from what police told me, there was a series of explosions, which may indicate some sort of rigged booby traps,” Freda said to the newspaper.

Deputy Chief Jonathan R. Mulhern told reporters that eight officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion, according to the Washington Post. Yale-New Haven Hospital confirmed on Twitter that seven patients were sent to their location and were being “medically evaluated.”

Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant announced that the man was not in police custody as of about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

New Haven Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.