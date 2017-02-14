7-Year-Old N.C. Girl Suffered 20 Gunshot Wounds While Sleeping As House Sprayed with Bullets: Autopsy

A seven-year-old North Carolina girl who was fatally shot in December while she was sleeping next to her grandmother suffered 20 gunshot wounds according to a recently released autopsy report, PEOPLE confirms.

Autopsy results obtained by PEOPLE show that A’yanna Allen of Salisbury, North Carolina, suffered gunshot wounds to her toes, legs, abdomen, back, head and chest.

On Dec. 4, 2016, police responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Salisbury at about 4:20 a.m., police have said.

A’yanna was killed when an unidentified shooter or shooters sprayed her home with bullets, hitting the front room of the house where she and her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, 60, slept, according to police.

A’yanna died in the home. Robinson was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg, say police.

Robinson told WSOC TV that she and her granddaughter were asleep in one bedroom and her nephew was in the living room at the time.

“All I could hear was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Robinson told the station.

Initially unaware that she had been shot in the leg, she said she called 911 before she realized that her granddaughter had been fatally wounded. Her nephew was unharmed.

“That was a 7-year-old child,” Robinson told the station. “Innocent. We were laying in the bed asleep. What are we going to be doing at four or five in the morning? We were asleep and here comes the devil.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Salisbury police.

Family supporters and local residents have started a movement called #JusticeForAyanna to try to find the person or persons responsible for A’yanna’s death.

A’yanna was a second grade student at Koontz Elementary School in Salisbury and attended Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Salisbury, where she was very active in the after school program, according to her obituary.

“She was my joy,” Robinson told WSOC TV. “She was my everything. My everything.”