6 Treated After Being Sprayed with Noxious Substance by a Group of Men in London: Police

On Saturday, police were called to the a shopping mall in Stratford — which is in eastern London — after receiving reports that a group of males were spraying a noxious substance.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said, “We were called to the area around Westfield Stratford Shopping Centre to reports of a group of males spraying what is believed to be a noxious substance,” reports The Telegraph.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“A number of people have been reported injured at different locations — believed to be six people. We await further details,” the spokesperson continued.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that one man had been arrested for suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and that officers remain on the scene as of Saturday evening.

PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

They also said that the incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

Police also said that the area where the incident took place has been cordoned off.