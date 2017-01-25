In the fall of his freshman year at Tennessee’s Maryville College, William Riley Gaul, a wide receiver on the school’s football team, had trouble moving on when girlfriend Emma Walker, a high school cheerleader, broke up with him.

His refusal to accept the truth turned into a fatal obsession, authorities allege.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 21, the 18-year-old allegedly went to Walker’s house in Knoxville, Tennessee, and fatally shot the 16-year-old through the wall of her one-story home while she slept in her bedroom, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

He was arrested on Nov. 22 at his residence in Knoxville.

On Monday, he was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking and tampering with evidence. He will be arraigned on Jan. 30.

Here are five things to know about the case:

1. Gaul Allegedly ‘Refused to Accept’ the Breakup:

Gaul became obsessed with Walker when she broke up with him, according to authorities and her family members. “She had chosen to move on, her aunt, Jennifer Weldon, told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “He refused to accept it. He chose not to accept her wishes.”

2. He Allegedly Threatened to Commit Suicide:

According to the indictment, Gaul “did unlawfully and intentionally stalk Emma Jane Walker.”

He also threatened to kill himself days before the shooting, according to a search warrant obtained by the Tennessean.

3. He Posted Lovelorn Tweets:

Revealing his feelings about the breakup, Gaul began tweeting about Walker, writing two weeks before her death, “I’d do anything to have it all back.”

I'd do anything to have it all back. — Riley (@rileygaul) November 9, 2016

He continued to tweet after he allegedly shot her, writing, “That’s my beautiful Emma. Rest easy now sweetheart. 1 Corinthians 13:8. Be sure to remind God about our verse. I love you. Forever and always.”

That's my beautiful Emma. Rest easy now sweetheart. 1 Corinthians 13:8. Be sure to remind God about our verse.I love you.Forever and always. pic.twitter.com/gD2stHbY3z — Riley (@rileygaul) November 21, 2016

His Twitter bio still reads: “Living everyday through Emma Walker. I love you beautiful and I know you’re in a better place now.” His profile picture is of her.

4. Gaul Allegedly Killed Walker with a Stolen Gun:

Gaul allegedly stole a pistol his grandfather kept under the driver’s seat of his vehicle, according to police. His grandfather didn’t report the gun as stolen until two days later – on Nov. 20, according to the search warrant.

The next day, Gaul allegedly fatally shot Walker.

5. Walker Wanted to Become a Neonatal Nurse:

As an honors student who wanted to become a neonatal nurse, Walker had a promising future ahead of her, says Weldon. “She was a beautiful soul.”

A room at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was later named in Walker’s honor, according to WBIR.

“She wanted to help. She wanted to be a nurse, she wanted to work with babies in the neonatal unit,” Weldon told the station. “She had so much potential and so much purpose in her life.”