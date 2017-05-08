5 Things to Know About the Boston Doctors Found With Throats Slit and a Message Written in Blood

Dr. Richard Field and his fiancé, Dr. Lina Bolanos, were found dead on Friday in Field’s $1.9 million luxury penthouse in South Boston. Police say that both doctors’ hands were bound and their throats had been slit, and that a “message of retribution” had been written in blood on the condo’s walls.

Police tell PEOPLE that they are still investigating the case.

Here are five things to know about the murders that have horrified the Boston medical community and the rest of the nation.

1. The Scene Was Particularly Gruesome — and the Killer Left a Message

A police source confirms to PEOPLE that there was blood on the condo’s walls. The killer allegedly wrote “a message of retribution” on the walls — but police will not elaborate on what the message said.

Crime scene investigators spent most of the weekend looking for clues and removing evidence from the condo. The scene is still being processed, and investigators say the processing could take more than a week.

2. Before He Died, Dr. Field Sent A Text Message Pleading For Help

Sometime before he died, Dr. Field sent a text message to a friend, pleading for help. (Authorities confirm the existence of the text to PEOPLE, but would not disclose the content of the message.) The friend contacted police, who rushed to Field’s penthouse. By the time they arrived, Field and Bolanos were dead.

Police are checking the phone records of both Field and Bolanos, as well as suspect Bampumim Teixeira, 30, to see if they can yield any information about the slaying.

3. Police Speculate that the Victims Knew Their Attacker

The murders occurred in the upscale Macallen Building, which has about 140 condos, most of them occupied by the owners. The building has very tight security — a key fob is required to get into the building or use the elevators. Field’s unit has a separate key. There’s a concierge in the front lobby, as well.

Because the security is so tight, authorities believe that the attacker must have known Field and Bolanos. “If someone would come here and go up to the 11th floor of a penthouse, we gotta believe there was some type of knowledge of each other,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters on Saturday.

Neighbors in the Macallen building are still trying to process the news. “This wasn’t some random act of someone coming into the building and doing a truly terrible thing,” resident Peter Dziedic tells PEOPLE. “But I’ll be honest; it’s unnerving. This building is home, so for something like this to happen, it’s disconcerting. There’s still that little bit of lingering, ‘that happened here and it’s scary.'”

A motive is not known.

4. Police Confronted the Suspect at the Scene and a Gunfight Ensued

The suspect’s arrest did not go peacefully.

“On arrival, the officers made entry to the building and observed a male suspect armed with a firearm,” Boston Police alleged in a statement. “Upon seeing the officers, the suspect immediately began firing at the officers, causing them to return fire.”

“The suspect was struck by the officers and after a violent struggle, placed in custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds,” the statement continues. “No police officers were struck by gunfire, but several were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

5. Suspect Is Bampumim Teixeira, a Convicted Bank Robber

Police confirm that the man in custody is 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, a former security guard who was born in Guinea-Bissau.

It’s unclear how he would have known the victims, but police tell PEOPLE that they are requesting his phone records to help them solve the case.

PEOPLE confirms Teixeira had just finished a 9-month stretch in jail for bank robbery. According to court records, he was arrested in mid-July for robbing a bank. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a bank. He was sentenced to a year behind bars, but served about 9 months. He was released in mid-April.

Teixeira has not yet entered a plea and will be arraigned on Monday morning. It is unclear whether he is represented by an attorney.

• Reporting by MEGAN JOHNSON