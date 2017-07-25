5 Things to Know about the Calif. Teen Who Allegedly Live-Streamed Crash That Killed Little Sister

California teen Obdulia Sanchez is behind bars after authorities allege she drunkenly crashed her car into a field last week, killing her younger sister and injuring another passenger.

Footage later surfaced online allegedly showing Sanchez, 18, live-streaming video of before and after the crash, including her with her sister’s mortally wounded body.

Here are five things to know about the case.

1. Was Alcohol Involved?

Authorities say Obdulia Sanchez was driving with her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, and another 14-year-old girl on Friday about 6:40 p.m. in Los Banos, California, when she lost control of her vehicle, ejecting both passengers, who were not wearing seat belts.

The 2003 Buick that Sanchez was driving swerved to the other side of the road before it tore through a barbed wire fence into a field and flipped over, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

The report states that “alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

Sanchez is being held at the Merced County Jail in California on $300,000 bond on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney or if she has entered a plea to her charges.

2. Video Apparently Shows the Wreck in Real-Time

Sanchez was allegedly streaming video of herself to Instagram before the crash and then apparently resumed filming soon after, according to footage that has been posted online.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of footage from the crash that was posted online, but it appears to show Sanchez driving down the highway, while she raps along to a song playing in her car, before then careening off the road.

The footage seems to capture the vehicle’s passengers screaming, and then chaos, before it shows Sanchez apparently kneeling beside her mortally wounded sister on the ground.

Her relatives confirmed that she had recorded the video, according to local TV station KFSN.

“Investigators are aware of the possibility of video evidence on social media,” the highway patrol’s report states. “Investigators are looking into the validity of these reports and will provide updates as they become available.”

3. ‘Jacqueline, Please Wake Up’

In video after the crash, Sanchez appears to speak calmly at first and then grows increasingly emotional. “Hey, everybody, if I go to f—— jail for life, you already know why,” she says.

Aiming the camera at her sister’s motionless and bloody body, Sanchez says, “My sister is f—— dying. Look, I f—— love my sister to death. I don’t give a f—. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did.”

Then she says, “Jacqueline, please wake up.”

Authorities are still investigating whether she called 911.

4. Dad Speaks Out: ‘I Think She Doesn’t Know What Happened’

Sanchez’s father, Nicandro Sanchez, told KFSN that she is trying to come to grips with the crash.

“I think she doesn’t know what happened,” he said. “What I think is she knows she’s done something wrong. Because she knows, and that’s what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister.”

“I don’t know how to feel,” Nicandro said. “My one daughter killed my other daughter.”

5. Victim Had Big Plans, ‘Would Always Make You Smile’

Jacqueline, who was going into the 10th grade, wanted to be an actress or a singer, her family told KFSN. They were planning on celebrating her confirmation on Saturday and were also preparing for her quinceañera — her 15th birthday.

Obdulia, known as Lula, just graduated from high school in October, according to KFSN.

Manuela Seja was in the back seat with Jacqueline at the time of the crash and survived, though her leg was injured. She told KFSN that she and Jacqueline had been dating for about seven months.

“I never thought this would happen,” she told the station.

Of her girlfriend she said, “She wasn’t like everybody else. She was just funny. She didn’t even need to try. She’d always make you smile from the little dumb things she would say, and she wanted to travel the world and do amazing things.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Jacqueline’s funeral expenses.