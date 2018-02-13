49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested on Domestic Violence, Weapons Charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence and making criminal threats, police say.

Foster, a 23-year-old first-round draft pick last year, was also taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in Los Gatos, California after they received a disturbance call, according to a Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department statement obtained by PEOPLE. Foster was detained after an initial investigation at the scene.

“The incident is still under current investigation at this time,” Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that the alleged victim was Foster’s longtime girlfriend. She allegedly told officers that she was assaulted after an argument between them.

According to the paper, police allegedly found a single SIG Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in the home.

The 49ers said in a statement to PEOPLE that they were aware of the report and that “we take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.”

Foster was released on $75,000 bail.

Foster isn’t the first athlete on the 49ers to face domestic violence allegations in the last year. In April, former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock was charged with felony domestic violence charges, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Prosecutors alleged Brock attempted to strangle his girlfriend multiple times. Brock was dumped from the team after his arrest. That case is still pending.