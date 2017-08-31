4-Year-Old Pleads for Help in 911 Call After Mom Passed Out in Van From Possible Overdose

Police have released the recoding of a 911 call made by a 4-year-old girl from the backseat of her family’s van with her mother unconscious from a possible overdose.

“I tried to wake mommy up and, um, she wouldn’t wake up,” the child told the 911 dispatcher in the edited recording released Wednesday.

The girl was found by a passerby crying in the van, which had the windows rolled up and the ignition off, while her mother was unconscious, the Palm Beach Post reports.

“I don’t know if she is sleeping,” the passerby told the 911 dispatcher, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “But one baby girl is here and she’s crying and she wants to go to school, she told me.”

“The baby, she told me call the police,” Rivera said before passing the phone to the girl.

When asked if this had ever happened before, the girl said, “No. Last night she fell asleep, and again and again, over and over and over.”

Colleen Jezrel Nichols, 30, of Boca Raton, was arrested for suspicion of child neglect, a Boca Raton police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

While the girl waited for first responders, she told the dispatcher of how she had lost her tooth recently and received a “lucky penny” from the tooth fairy.

“You did a good job talking to that man and asking him to call for help,” the dispatcher assured the girl. “You should be proud of yourself.”

“I graduated already,” the girl said proudly, before adding, “I’m almost 5, I’m 4-and-a-half.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to the girl, her father was at home at the time of the incident and was supposed to pick the girl up from school later that day. The Sentinel reports the girl’s mother is a nurse.

When first responders arrived, they administered Narcan to Nichols, a prescription medication used in emergency overdose situations. Nichols denied using heroin, the Sentinel reports. According to the Palm Beach Post, officers found a prescription bottle of klonopin — a drug with two pills left. The bottle appeared to have been filled with a prescription of 30 pills the day before.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

When asked by first responders if she knew where her daughter was, Nichols allegedly said she didn’t know: “I must have blacked out, I’m under a lot of stress.”

Nichols was arrested in 2015 for child neglect after leaving the same child, then 3 years old, home alone after being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Associated Press reports.

Nichols was arrested following an examination at a local hospital. On Tuesday, she was released from Palm Beach County Jail on a $1,000 bond, jail records show.

The Florida Department of Children and Family Services could not be reached for comment. It is unclear at this time whether Nichols has an attorney or has entered a plea.