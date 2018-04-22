4 Killed in Tennessee Waffle House Shooting as Person of Interest Remains At Large

Four people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said a nude gunman opened fire at the eatery at 3:25 a.m. local time. After a patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Three died at the scene while another died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police. The two injured victims are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police have named 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest in the case after learning the vehicle that the gunman arrived in is registered to him. They are asking anyone who has seen him to call 615-862-8600 immediately. A man believed to be Reinking was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt near the Waffle House.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN that the gunman fatally shot two people outside the restaurant before heading inside.

One patron bravely put an end to the violence by hiding near the bathroom and attacking the gunman at an opportune moment, according to CNN.

“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter,” Aaron told CNN. “At that point, the gunman then fled.”

He continued, “He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter, and prompting the man to leave.”

Police added that the shooting appeared to be random, according to CNN.