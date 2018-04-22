4 Killed in Tennessee Waffle House Shooting as Person of Interest Remains At Large

Four people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant early Sunday.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said a nude gunman opened fire at the eatery at 3:25 a.m. local time. After a patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Three died at the scene while another died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police. The two injured victims are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police have named 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest in the case after learning the vehicle that the gunman arrived in is registered to him. They are asking anyone who has seen him to call 615-862-8600 immediately. A man believed to be Reinking was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt near the Waffle House.
Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.
• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.
Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told CNN that the gunman fatally shot two people outside the restaurant before heading inside.
One patron bravely put an end to the violence by hiding near the bathroom and attacking the gunman at an opportune moment, according to CNN.
“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter,” Aaron told CNN. “At that point, the gunman then fled.”
He continued, “He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter, and prompting the man to leave.”
Police added that the shooting appeared to be random, according to CNN.