$25,000 Reward Offered for Model and Actress Who Vanished in Los Angeles: Report

A $25,000 reward is now reportedly being offered for information leading to the safe return of a model and actress who recently disappeared in Los Angeles.

Adea Shabani, 25, was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23, according to an L.A. Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Her friends told local TV station KABC that they became worried for Shabani when she stopped responding to their text messages.

Shabani, who is originally from Macedonia, moved to L.A. to study acting. She had been in the area for less than two years, according to KABC.

After Shabani’s disappearance, her mother flew from Macedonia to help with the search, putting up fliers in the area, KABC reports.

Her family has also hired a private investigator who announced a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Shabani, according to the KABC.

“We have no evidence that she is a runaway. She’s not [voluntarily] missing. We don’t have any evidence that she wanted to harm herself,” private investigator Jayden Brant told the station.

Police are investigating Shabani’s disappearance as a missing persons case, according to the news release.

Shabani is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs., according to police.

She was last seen near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue in L.A.

“Treat it as if it were your own family member, some of your own friends, because believe me if you met this girl, if you knew this girl, she would be a great friend to everybody that knows her,” friend Lisjen Jovanovski told KABC.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the L.A. Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (during off-hours) or call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.