22-Year-Old Woman Dead After 'Unprovoked' Double Stabbing at Massachusetts Library

A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and an elderly man injured while coming to her aid in a stabbing at a public library in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao of Winchester, was arrested and charged with one count of armed assault with intent to murder and one count of murder, after the attack at the Winchester Public Library in a Boston suburb, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Chief of Police Peter MacDonnell said in a press release.

Yao is being held without bail and will be arraigned on Monday.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the female victim was seated at a table in the library when the suspect approached her, unprovoked, stabbing her multiple times,” according to authorities. They added that a 77-year-old man was stabbed in the arm while rushing to her aide.

Both victims, whose identities are not yet being released, were brought to local hospitals, where the female died. The man was still hospitaas of Saturday.

Ryan said in a Saturday news conference that Yao used a hunting knife with a 10-inch blade in the attack. She said they are investigating whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Ryan added that Yao “was known to police,” but did not elaborate.

In two statements issued on social media, the library’s director, Ann Wirtanen, said, “The Staff and Board of Trustees are deeply saddened by the tragic event which occurred this morning at the Library. Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized.”

We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the investigation and will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the investigation and will remain closed until at least Tuesday.”