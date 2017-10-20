21-Year-Old Arrested in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Mom-of-6 Returning from Hospital Visit with Newborns

A 21-year-old California woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspected DUI collision earlier this month that killed a mother of six returning from visiting her newborn twins, PEOPLE confirms.

Alexia Cina has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence, causing injury, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

According to toxicology reports, Cina was driving with a blood alcohol content of .21. The legal limit is .08.

Authorities with the L.A. sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station said that while she was driving on Oct. 6, Cina allegedly crossed the center median of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita and collided head-on with 37-year-old Katie Evans.

Evans was killed almost instantly.

Cina was not immediately arrested, pending the results of toxicology reports.

She is being held at the jail in Santa Clarita Valley in lieu of $200,000 bail. It is unclear whether she has an attorney or has entered a plea.

Evans was on her way home from visiting her two premature twin daughters at the hospital, her family said. She had given birth to them in August.

“She waited 15 years for these girls,” her husband, Jacob Evans, told PEOPLE of the newborns, Hannah and Sarah. “They were incredibly precious to her.”

“The last time I spoke to Katie was 11 o’ clock that night,” he recalled of the night his wife died. “She called me to let me know that she was going to be coming home … the hours between 2:30 [a.m.] and 5:30 [a.m.] were the longest of my life.”

Jacob said he became worried when Katie hadn’t returned home, so he got in his car to retrace her route from the hospital.

He stumbled upon the crash near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive, where he learned his wife has been involved in the wreck.

“I’m not angry at the driver,” he said. “There’s too much anger in the world already.”

Instead, Jacob is focusing on raising his family and remembering his wife, a devoted stay-at-home mom to four boys — Spencer, 12, Travis, 11, Nathaniel, 9 and 2-year-old Gideon.

She dreamed of having a little girl ever since she and Jacob got married on June 7, 2002. Her twin daughters made that dream a reality.

Doctors told the couple Katie’s pregnancy was “extremely high-risk” and said the babies would likely not survive, according to Jacob. However, she gave birth to Sarah and Hannah on Aug. 13, at 12 weeks early, by emergency caesarean section — the girls each weighed just over one pound.

“She willed them to survive and thrive. She couldn’t go a day without seeing them … she wanted to hold them every day,” Jacob said. “She wasn’t allowed to do that for the first month, so it was only after about a month that she was able to start holding them.”

A YouCaring fundraiser has been started to help cover living expenses for the family.

