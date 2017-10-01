2 Women Killed by Knife-Wielding Man in Terror Attack at French Train Station

Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead in the French city of Marseille on Sunday in what authorities are treating as a terrorist attack, according to multiple reports.

According to CNN, a knife-wielding man attacked the victims at the Saint Charles train station.

Police officials said one woman was stabbed to death while another woman’s throat was slit, according to the Associated Press. The assailant was then shot dead by soldiers who were patrolling inside the station.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said that a counter-terrorism investigation has been opened and it is being treated as a terror attack, The Guardian reports.

Saint Charles station was evacuated with security put in place around the station, and police cautioned people to avoid the area, according to the AP.

The French interior minister, Gérard Collomb, tweeted that he was onsite in Marseille.

Last month, four female American college students were sprayed with hydrochloric acid at the Saint Charles station. Two of the them, ages 20 and 21, were hit in the face by the acid and taken to a hospital. They were released later that day.

French authorities are not considering the incident a terrorist attack, the AP reported. The suspect, a 41-year-old woman described by French authorities as having “a psychiatric history,” has been taken into custody, The New York Times reports.

“Mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized,” Michelle Krug, one of the victims, wrote on Facebook.