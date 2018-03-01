19-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader's Boyfriend of 4 Weeks Charged With Her Rape and Murder

The man once described as a “person of interest” in the death of Cayley Mandadi, a 19-year-old Trinity University cheerleader found dead on Halloween 2017, has turned himself in.

On Wednesday, Mark Howerton, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in the death of Mandadi, who he had known for eight years and was dating for four weeks. His bond is set at $225,000.

Three months before, on Oct. 29, Mandadi was brought unresponsive to a Luling hospital nude from the waist down with bruises on her neck and thigh area. She was taken off life support and pronounced brain dead on Oct. 30.

Very little detail regarding the Texas teenager’s death was made known to the public until Wednesday when an arrest warrant affidavit for Howerton was released with his statements about his girlfriend’s death.

During the Halloween weekend, the couple partied at the Mala Luna music festival in San Antonio, where they consumed ecstasy and alcohol, Howerton said according to the documents. On Oct. 29, the second day of the festival, he and Mandadi allegedly argued after seeing her ex-boyfriend and further discussed their spat in his car located away from the festival grounds.

According to the documents, Howerton stated that Mandadi agreed to a trip to Houston together after their fight and during their drive, he pulled over to a gas station outside San Antonio where he claimed they had “consensual rough make up sex”. He allegedly claimed that was Mandadi got the bruising on her neck.

Mandadi allegedly told her boyfriend how she was not feeling well before she fell asleep in the front seat without putting her clothes back on. According to the affidavit, Howerton noticed Mandadi was not breathing when they approached Luling so he started performing CPR before driving to the hospital.

Mark Howerton

During the investigation, authorities searched Howerton’s car in which the only possessions of Mandadi’s found were her leggings, underwear and shoes, leading investigators to believe that she had not packed for the trip. Howerton told authorities that he was going to buy her everything she needed.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, a medical exam showed Mandadi’s injuries, including “head to toe” red marks, bruises and scratches, which police claim did not match up with Howerton’s “rough sex” description of what happened as stated in the affidavit, which noted “physical and violent sexual assault.”

Howerton’s attorney, John Hunter, released a statement on behalf of his client on Wednesday.

“Mr. Howerton is ready and eager to vindicate himself in court. He’s innocent of the charges, and he’s doing the right thing. If someone has a warrant out for his arrest, then he needs to turn himself in,” Hunter said as reported by local news affiliate KSAT.

Mandadi’s friends described previous violent incidents in affidavits obtained by MySanAntonio.com, including an incident where Howerton slammed Mandadi’s head against a car window.