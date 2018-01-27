Tenn. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 17-Year-Old Friend in Online Stunt Gone Wrong: Reports

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while making a video for YouTube’s “No Lackin Challenge,” according to multiple reports.

Fox 19 reported that according to the Memphis Police Department, the teenager was shot by 21-year-old Sherman Lackland while participating in the game on Thursday.

The online stunt consists of people pulling guns on their friends — and their friends also pulling out guns — without anybody firing off any shots.

Memphis Police Department

The Commercial Appeal reported that the incident occurred at a 24-hour cafe where Lackland, the victim and another friend were participating in the challenge when Lackland allegedly accidentally shot the teen in the right side of his head, according to an arrest affidavit.

Following the shooting — which took place around 5 a.m. — the teen was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to WMC,

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Thomas Fitzpatrick, who was reportedly inside the 24-hour restaurant at the time of the shooting told Fox 19 that he heard “a real loud bang, then I see the guy across from [Lackland] fall in the floor.”

Fitzpatrick also added that after the shooting Lackland seemed visibly upset. “He started grabbing him and telling him to get up and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

According to online jail records, Lackland was arrested on Thursday at the Shelby County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It was not clear if Lackland has retained an attorney or if he has entered a plea.