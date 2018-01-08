13 Reasons Why Actor Accused of Stealing from Elderly People: 'It Is a Horrible Thing to Do'

An actor who appeared in a minor role on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been charged with burglarizing elderly people in the San Francisco Bay area, PEOPLE confirms.

Bryan Box, 23, is accused of nine felony counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and theft by a caretaker of an elder in connection with a series of burglaries last fall, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Box, who played high school student Jamie Garrison throughout the streaming series’s first season, allegedly stole jewelry, medications, a laptop, a Social Security card, a surveillance camera and other valuables from the homes of his former elderly clients, according to the Chronicle.

Box had previously worked as a home health care aide before landing a role on 13 Reasons Why.

The crimes occurred between Sept. 22 and Nov. 7, the Journal reports. Box’s alleged victims are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

He was arrested at his family’s home in Vallejo, California, on Dec. 29.

“It is a horrible thing to do to take advantage of the elderly people,” Tiburon, California, Police Department Sgt. Jerry Jones tells PEOPLE. “They were vulnerable victims and he took advantage of it.”

In some of the cases, according to the Marin Independent Journal, Box allegedly dropped by the victims’ homes to talk about his acting career before he burglarized them.

In one instance, he allegedly became aware that one of his former clients was in an acute-care convalescent hospital and made a fake call to his client’s wife claiming her husband had died at the hospital, the Journal reports.

The frantic woman then rushed to the hospital and discovered that her husband was okay. She later realized that jewelry had been stolen from her home.

Box was linked to six burglaries, according to the Chronicle. In one incident, more than $50,000 in valuables were taken.

Box’s bail was set at $250,000 and he has been released on bond. It was unclear Monday if he has retained an attorney, and he has not yet entered a plea to his charges. An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 16.

He could not be reached for comment. A Netflix representative did not immediately return a call.