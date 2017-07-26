10-Year-Old Girl’s Death, 10 Years After Head Trauma Caused by Her Father, Is Ruled a Homicide

The death of a 10-year-old Maryland girl, who died in 2016, has been ruled a homicide by police.

Elanis Milfort from Bowie, Maryland, died after undergoing surgery to treat a spinal condition that was a result of a head trauma she received as a 6-month-old in 2006.

Police arrested her father, Lionel Milfort, after the incident and charged him with child abuse, for which he served a prison sentence. He was released in 2014, according to NBC Washington.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, her death was caused by the abuse she received from her father.

CBS News reported that investigators are currently looking into the case and the county prosecutor’s office will decide whether charges will be filed.