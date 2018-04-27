Yodeling Boy Just Released His Debut Single 'Famous' — Hear it Now

It’s only been a few short weeks since Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey made his Coachella debut — and now he has a major label single!

The Internet sensation released “Famous” on Friday, and performed his new song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same day. Ramsey, who shot to fame after a video of him singing Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” at an Illinois Walmart went viral, ditches traditional country to sing about a girl he loves on the pop-flavored track.

“Girl, ever since I met you, I got a whole new perspective,” the 11-year-old croons. “If I’m gonna be famous for something I wanna be famous for lovin’ you.”

Six days after performing with Whethan during the first weekend of Coachella, Ramsey tweeted from the studio that he was “working on something for y’all.”

“Told y’all I was working on something!” he wrote on Twitter to announce the release of his new single. “My first song ‘Famous’ comes out at midnight.”

Ramsey also met Justin Bieber at Coachella and scored a selfie with the pop star. The child singer will return to Indio, Calif. this weekend to perform at the Stagecoach Festival, whose headliners include Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban.