Willie Nelson Cancels Upcoming Shows After Suffering Breathing Problems

Outlaw country legend Willie Nelson was forced to abort a concert after just a single song on Saturday night due to breathing difficulties, and now the 84-year-old has canceled upcoming dates for this week.

According to reports in The San Diego Union-Tribune, Nelson was halfway through his opener, “Whiskey River,” while performing at Harrah’s Resort SoCal in San Diego when he abruptly stopped. Eyewitnesses say that he was coughing and wheezing as he left the stage.

A rep for Nelson told the outlet that the singer was recovering from “a bad cold or the flu,” and would spend the remainder of the week convalescing at his ranch in Texas. Due to the break, two dates at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and a concert in Laughlin, Nevada have been canceled.

This is the latest instance of Nelson’s health woes. In August he was forced to halt a concert in Salt Lake City after suffering respiratory issues, requiring a brief hospitalization. “I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he told fans on Twitter. “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Nelson canceled several shows in late January and early February of 2017 due to a “bad cold,” and in March his publicist corrected reports that the singer was “deathly ill” — insisting that he was “perfectly fine,” according to Billboard.

He is scheduled to return to the stage on Feb. 7 in Macon, Georgia