William Michael Morgan Totally Surprised Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne with His Proposal

“I Met a Girl” singer William Michael Morgan has “met a girl” in real life— and now they’re engaged!

The country newcomer sat down with PEOPLE Now to dish on all the details of his surprise proposal for now fiancée Jennifer Wayne, 34, of the group Runaway June and granddaughter to the legendary John Wayne.

“I don’t plan much,” explains Morgan, 23. “If you ask her she’ll tell you flat out, I’m not a planner. I just go with it.”

In order to plan the proposal, Morgan says he had to “change that.”

During the holidays, the two spent family time at Wayne’s mother’s house in Malibu but were able to get some time alone during a two-day trip Santa Barbara— and that’s where he set the mood for romance.

“We had a big bottle of Dom Perignon, bottle of wine, went to a big old nice steak dinner, and we had the hotel right on the ocean,” Morgan says. “God couldn’t have put it any better for me and I just asked her.”

He adds: “Surprisingly, she said ‘Yes.'”

The ring “was a total surprise” to Wayne, though the two had talked about getting engaged before.

As to how Morgan picked out the perfect rock, he says, “I know that she doesn’t like gaudy, flashy jewelry. She’s real simple and laid back — such a sweetheart of a lady.”

He continues, “She likes simple and beautiful and elegant and kind of easy stuff and so I just picked out something like that.”

Don’t mark your calendars just yet— the impending nuptials are “no rush at all” for the country couple.

“She’s got her career with “Runaway June” and I’ve got mine,” Morgan explains. “We of course are going to plan it but we’re kind of just focusing on our careers at the moment and there will be a time for all that.”