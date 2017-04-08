William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne Call Off Their Engagement

William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne are no more.

The two called off their engagement, announcing on Friday via their respective social media sites that they had gone their separate ways.

“William and I have called off our engagement,” Wayne, 35, tweeted. “We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now.”

“Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time,” she added.

Morgan, 23, posted a similar status on his Facebook page.

The couple got engaged in December and Morgan sat down with PEOPLE Now to dish on all the details of his surprise proposal to the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne.

“I don’t plan much,” Morgan said at the time. “If you ask her, she’ll tell you flat out, I’m not a planner. I just go with it.”

“We had a big bottle of Dom Perignon, bottle of wine, went to a big old nice steak dinner, and we had the hotel right on the ocean,” Morgan said. “God couldn’t have put it any better for me and I just asked her.”

He added: “Surprisingly, she said ‘Yes.'”

Morgan has a daughter from a previous relationship, Presley, who was born in 2016.

Wayne is a member of the country trio Runaway June. She was previously best-known as a songwriter who collaborated with Eric Paslay on his hit, “She Don’t Love You,” according to Taste of Country.