Friends, family and the country music community gathered Thursday to pay their final respects to Troy Gentry.

Mourners congregated at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to honor the the late Montgomery Gentry singer, who died Friday in a helicopter crash after the aircraft’s engine failed before a show in Medford, New Jersey. Gentry was 50 years old.

The late singer’s wife Angie and daughters Kaylee and Taylor were in attendance at the public memorial, where fellow artists paid tribute to Gentry — including Trace Adkins, who reimagined the Western classic “Poor Wayfaring Stranger”; Charlie Daniels, who sang the Christian hymn “How Great Thou Art”; and Little Big Town, who performed the national anthem.

Several of Gentry’s friends — including former Costa Rican soccer player Rafael Calderon — took the stage to pay tribute to the singer, sharing stories and memories.

“With the outpouring of support for his family, one thing became clear to me: Troy changed many lives,” Calderon said in his emotional speech. “Most people just melted with his smile, that would light up every room that he walked into … He genuinely made you feel like you were the only person in the room … With a great big hug, he passed a little of himself to you … Troy, we will never forget you.”

Calderon also addressed Gentry’s daughters.

“Kaylee and Taylor, I know you adored him, but he adored you more,” Calderon said. “His kind heart lives on through you girls. It is important that you both carry on the values that your father strived to live by: work hard, stay humble, be thankful, give back, love deep … Look at all the people who are here to pay their respects. These are people who loved, respected and admired your father, and as your dad sang many times, ‘That’s something to be proud of.'”

The family friend also opened up about Gentry’s love and devotion to his wife.

“Angie [was] the love of his life. You were his world, and he was yours. You were his everything,” Calderon added. “When you were diagnosed with breast cancer, it shook him to his core. He wanted to take your place. As he sang on this very stage, ‘Come hell or high water,’ he was going to take care of you — and he did. To everyone who knows you, you and Troy were the definition of unconditional, genuine and pure love. He always told me that you saved him.”

The memorial streamed live online and was followed by a private family service; rather than flower, the family asked that donations be made to the T.J. Martell Foundation or The American Red Cross for hurricane relief.