Troy Gentry Helicopter Crash Caused by Engine Failure: New Report Details Final Moments of Fatal Flight

Engine failure caused the helicopter crash that killed Troy Gentry, the National Travel Safety Bureau confirms to PEOPLE.

According to a preliminary incident report by the NTSB obtained by PEOPLE, “Several minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported … that he was unable to control engine rpm with throttle inputs.” TMZ was first to report the news.

The country singer — one half of the popular duo Montgomery Gentry — and his pilot died Friday around 1 p.m. when their helicopter crashed near Medford, New Jersey; he and bandmate Eddie Montgomery were set to play a show in the same town that evening.

According to the report, when the pilot realized the engine failure, he turned off the engine and opted to perform an autorotation — a procedure during which an aircraft flies via air moving up through its rotors — to land the helicopter.

“During the descent, the rotor [rotations per minute] decayed to the point where the instructor could see the individual rotor blades. The helicopter descended from view prior to reaching the runway threshold and the sounds of impact were heard,” the report reads. “Both instructors reported that a high-pitched ‘whine’ could be heard from the helicopter during the latter portion of the descent.”

Gentry was 50 years old; he is survived by wife Angie and daughters Kaylee and Taylor.